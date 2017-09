Sept 16 (Reuters) - China’s Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says unit Huayi Brothers International Investment Ltd plans to acquire stakes in GDC Technolog Ltd from units of Carlyle Asia Growth Partners IV LP, Yunfeng Investment GP Ltd and another shareholder Mighty Capital Ltd

* Says to own more than 79 percent stake in GDC after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZnZ8cy

