REFILE-BRIEF-Huayi Brothers adjusts private placement, in strategic deals with Alibaba, Tencent
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Huayi Brothers adjusts private placement, in strategic deals with Alibaba, Tencent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds bullet points)

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan (588.16 million US dollar)

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba on e-commerce, online entertainment and movie development

* Says signs strategic agreement with Tencent on online games, online TV and film development

* Says plans to issue 145 million shares in private placement, in which Tencent will buy 51.55 million shares and Jack Ma’s investment firm will buy 61.76 million shares

* Says after completion of the share issue, Ma’s firm and Tecent will each hold more than 5 percent stake in the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1oZ1dqV; bit.ly/11fViTl; bit.ly/1vllRV5

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1208 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

