China's Huayi says in $4.7 bln "cooperation" deal with Ping An Bank

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Huayi Brothers Media Corp said on Tuesday it would enter a cooperation agreement worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) with Ping An Bank to speed up development of its multimedia entertainment business in the mainland.

Huayi, which has produced more than 100 films in the past 21 years, said the cooperation will focus mainly on developing its film and Internet entertainment businesses.

It gave no further details. The company’s officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.3928 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)