UPDATE 1-Hubbell profit beats estimates
April 19, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hubbell profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.05 vs est $0.97

* Q1 rev $723.8 mln vs est $706.8 mln

* Sees 2012 sales growing 6-8 pct vs prior view 4-6 pct growth

April 19 (Reuters) - Electrical and electronics products maker Hubbell Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit for the eighth time in a row, helped by strong demand in the utility market, and raised its 2012 sales growth forecast.

The Orange, Connecticut-based company, which makes lighting fixtures, wire and cable, insulators and measurement equipment, now expects sales to grow 6 percent to 8 percent in 2012, above its earlier outlook of 4 percent to 6 percent.

Hubbell said it expects its recently completed acquisitions -- one in the first quarter and another in early this month -- to add about $25 million in sales in 2012 to the electrical segment.

For the three months ended March 31, net income attributable to Hubbell, which competes with Thomas & Betts Corp, was $63.2 million, or $1.05 per share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 97 cents per share, before special items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales were up 10 percent at $723.8 million. Analysts expected $706.8 million.

Sales at the electrical segment -- which contributes about 70 percent to total revenue -- rose to $505.1 million from $466.1 million.

Class B shares of Hubbell closed at $77.95 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

