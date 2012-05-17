FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Hubei Energy signs $2.4 bln agreement for power plant
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

China's Hubei Energy signs $2.4 bln agreement for power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China’s Hubei Energy has signed an agreement with the Suizhou county government to build a power plant with total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, an investment worth 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion).

The power plant will be built in two phases, Hubei Energy said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The agreement also says Hubei Energy will invest 600 million yuan in natural gas infrastructure in Suizhou county. ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.