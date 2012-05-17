China's Hubei Energy signs $2.4 bln agreement for power plant

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China’s Hubei Energy has signed an agreement with the Suizhou county government to build a power plant with total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, an investment worth 15 billion yuan ($2.37 billion).

The power plant will be built in two phases, Hubei Energy said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange. The agreement also says Hubei Energy will invest 600 million yuan in natural gas infrastructure in Suizhou county. ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)