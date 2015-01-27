BRIEF-Huber und Suhner FY 2014 net sales up 4 pct to CHF 749 mln

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Huber und Suhner AG :

* Increased its net sales in the 2014 financial year by 4 pct to 749 million Swiss francs ($829.5 million)

* In FY order intake rose of over 12 percent to 768 million Swiss francs

* Massive increase in value of Swiss franc since decision of Swiss National Bank on Jan. 15 to have very negative effects on sales and income prospects of Huber+Suhner during current FY Source text - bit.ly/1H3tPHR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)