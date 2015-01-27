FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Huber und Suhner FY 2014 net sales up 4 pct to CHF 749 mln
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Huber und Suhner FY 2014 net sales up 4 pct to CHF 749 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Huber und Suhner AG :

* Increased its net sales in the 2014 financial year by 4 pct to 749 million Swiss francs ($829.5 million)

* In FY order intake rose of over 12 percent to 768 million Swiss francs

* Massive increase in value of Swiss franc since decision of Swiss National Bank on Jan. 15 to have very negative effects on sales and income prospects of Huber+Suhner during current FY Source text - bit.ly/1H3tPHR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.