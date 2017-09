Jan 6 (Reuters) - Huber und Suhner AG :

* Says RADOX 155S FLR (cross-sections 0.35 mm2 - 6 mm2) and RADOX 155 (cross-sections 8 mm2 - 120 mm2) from Huber+Suhner have been approved for use in General Motors vehicles with immediate effect Source text: bit.ly/1yuNAUe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)