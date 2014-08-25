FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marketing software provider HubSpot files for IPO
August 25, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Marketing software provider HubSpot files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Marketing software provider HubSpot Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company listed Morgan Stanley, UBS and JP Morgan among the underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/VKWVG4)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

