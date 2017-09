Dec 3 (Reuters) - Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd

* Says wins three land auctions for a combined 639.6 million yuan (104.00 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zPJpPj; bit.ly/1yhhNAO; bit.ly/1w1SJme

