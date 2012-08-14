FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HudBay posts loss on impairment charge, metal prices
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 9:50 PM / in 5 years

HudBay posts loss on impairment charge, metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s HudBay Minerals Inc posted a second quarter loss on Tuesday on an impairment charge, along with lower metal prices and lower sales volumes.

The base metal miner recorded a loss of C$30.4 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with a loss of C$171.9 million, or 97 Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period, which included a C$212.7 million charge on its writedown of the Fenix project in Guatemala.

Revenues slid 23 percent to C$189.9 million on lower realized metal prices and lower concentrate sales volumes.

HudBay’s earnings were also hit by a C$32.7 million impairment charge related to investments and other one-time items.

Earlier this month, HudBay inked a $750 million deal whereby Silver Wheaton Corp will help fund the Constancia project in Peru in exchange for a share of the precious metals produced there and at another Hudbay mine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.