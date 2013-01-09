FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HudBay sees lower copper output in 2013, Peru mine on track
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

HudBay sees lower copper output in 2013, Peru mine on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - HudBay Minerals Inc said on Wednesday that copper production will be lower in 2013 following the closure of two of its Canadian mines.

The Toronto-based miner produced 39,587 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2012, near the top end of its forecast of 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes, and expects 2013 copper output of 33,000 to 38,000 tonnes.

HudBay also said its $1.5 billion Constancia copper development in Peru remains on track for first output in late 2014 and commercial production in the second quarter of 2015.

The company will spend some C$901 million ($912.73 million)on construction and development at Constancia in 2013, with its total capital spending budget for the year set at C$1.24 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.