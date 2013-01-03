FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HUDCO to raise at least 7.5 bln rupees via tax-free bonds
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 3, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

India's HUDCO to raise at least 7.5 bln rupees via tax-free bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India’s Housing and Urban Development Corp. is planning to raise at least 7.5 billion rupees ($137.82 million) via tax-free bonds, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

The firm plans to issue 10-year bonds in the range of 7.34 percent to 7.84 percent and 15-year bonds in the range of 7.51 percent to 8.01 percent for different investor categories, the sources said.

The issue is scheduled to open on Jan. 9 and close on Jan. 22, they said.

$1 = 54.4200 Indian rupees Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.