FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's HUDCO plans to raise up to 12.50 bln rupees via tax free bonds - termsheet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 26, 2013 / 4:07 AM / 4 years ago

India's HUDCO plans to raise up to 12.50 bln rupees via tax free bonds - termsheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India’s HUDCO plans to raise up to 12.50 billion rupees ($195.28 million) via private placement of tax free bonds, an indicative termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm will issue 10 year bonds at 8.11 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.56 percent and 20 year bonds at 8.47 percent, the document showed.

The issue is rated AA+ by CARE and India Ratings and the base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, it showed.

The proceeds from the bonds sale will be utilised towards lending purposes, working capital requirements, augmenting the resource base, as per the termsheet.

Book opening and closing for the issue is scheduled on Tuesday. ($1 = 64.0100 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.