India's HUDCO plans to raise up to 10.59 bln rupees via private placement of tax-free bonds - termsheet
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2013 / 6:47 AM / 4 years ago

India's HUDCO plans to raise up to 10.59 bln rupees via private placement of tax-free bonds - termsheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India’s HUDCO plans to raise up to 10.59 billion rupees ($160.20 million) via private placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The firm will issue 10-year bonds at 8.21 percent, 15-year bonds at 8.58 percent and 20-year bonds at 8.54 percent, the document showed.

The issue is rated AA+ by CARE and India Ratings, and the base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, it showed.

The proceeds from the sale will be utilised towards lending purposes, working capital requirements and augmenting the resource base, as per the termsheet.

Book opening and closing for the issue is scheduled on Wednesday. ($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
