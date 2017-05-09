FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
India's HUDCO IPO to raise up to $189 mln fully subscribed
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 3 months ago

India's HUDCO IPO to raise up to $189 mln fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian state-run Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd's (HUDCO) initial public offering of shares to raise up to 12.2 billion rupees ($189 million) was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale on Tuesday, stock exchange data showed.

The government, which fully owns HUDCO, is selling an about 10 percent stake in a price range of 56 to 60 rupees a share in the IPO that closes on Thursday.

The IPO is the first by a state-run company since NBCC (India) Ltd's listing in 2012. ($1 = 64.5300 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.