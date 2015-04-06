REFILE-M&T-Hudson City merger stalled again

(Corrects to add dropped word “buy” in paragraph 2)

April 6 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp said its proposed takeover of Hudson City Bancorp Inc won’t close by May 1 as planned because the Federal Reserve will be unable to complete a review by then.

M&T, based in Buffalo, New York, agreed to buy Paramus, New Jersey-based Hudson City for $3.7 billion in 2012, but the lenders have been forced to extend the termination date several times because of regulatory concerns. (reut.rs/1NNJ0Dk)

The deal was initially expected to close in the second quarter of 2013 but stalled after the Fed raised concerns about M&T’s anti-money laundering procedures.

The central bank informed M&T Bank late Friday that it would not be able to complete its review before April 30, M&T said.

M&T Bank’s shares dropped 2.4 percent to $124.07 and Hudson City’s 5.8 percent to $9.88 in morning trading on Monday.

“We continue to believe that M&T’s merger with Hudson City would be beneficial to both institutions,” M&T Bank Chief Executive Robert Wilmers said in a statement, without announcing a new termination date.

Hudson City said it needed more time to understand the nature and timing of the delay and its potential impact on the deal before its board can determine a course of action. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)