Hudson City Bancorp faces probe over lending practices - Bloomberg
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Hudson City Bancorp faces probe over lending practices - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Hudson City Bancorp faces a U.S. government investigation into discriminatory lending practices, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Justice Department and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) are examining whether the bank violated the Fair Housing Act, Bloomberg reported, adding that a preliminary CFPB review concluded that the bank denied loans to people in minority communities. (bloom.bg/1FL2y6M)

The investigation poses a potential new hurdle to the bank’s long-delayed sale to M&T Bank Corp, which though announced in 2012, could not be closed over the years due to regulatory concerns.

The deal, worth $3.7 billion, was initially expected to close in the second quarter of 2013 but stalled after the Federal Reserve raised concerns about M&T’s anti-money laundering procedures.

Earlier this month, M&T said the proposed takeover won’t close by May 1 as planned as the Fed will be unable to complete a review by then.

Hudson City, M&T, CFPB and the Justice Department were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
