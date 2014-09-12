Hudson City CEO Ronald Hermance passes away

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hudson City Bancorp Inc said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening.

Hermance, whose career spanned 26 years at Hudson City, was credited with overseeing Hudson City Savings Bank’s reorganization to a publicly-held company from a mutual savings bank.

Hudson City did not say what caused Hermance’s death.

His passing comes before the close of M&T Bank Corp’s plan to acquire Hudson City for $3.7 billion, which was announced in August 2012. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)