FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hudson City CEO Ronald Hermance passes away
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Hudson City CEO Ronald Hermance passes away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hudson City Bancorp Inc said its Chief Executive Ronald Hermance Jr. passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening.

Hermance, whose career spanned 26 years at Hudson City, was credited with overseeing Hudson City Savings Bank’s reorganization to a publicly-held company from a mutual savings bank.

Hudson City did not say what caused Hermance’s death.

His passing comes before the close of M&T Bank Corp’s plan to acquire Hudson City for $3.7 billion, which was announced in August 2012. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.