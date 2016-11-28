FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hudson Executive Capital Co-Founder has left the firm -sources
November 28, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 9 months ago

Hudson Executive Capital Co-Founder has left the firm -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - James Woolery, the co-founder of Hudson Executive Capital, has left the firm, according to people familiar with the matter, less than two years after the activist fund launched.

Woolery, a veteran dealmaker who previously worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co and law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, left the fund within the past few weeks, people familiar with the matter said.

Woolery co-founded the firm with another veteran JPMorgan dealmaker, Doug Braunstein. The firm officially launched in January 2015 and made its first investment a year later.

Hudson Executive Capital did not immediately respond to a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

