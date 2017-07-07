July 7 Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday
Chief Financial Officer Paul Beesley would remain in his role
while the Canadian retailer continues to search for his
replacement.
Beesley was set to exit the company on Friday, the company
had said in May.
The company — which operates Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor,
Saks Fifth Avenue and other chains — and other large retailers
are struggling to reinvent themselves amid an industrywide
upheaval, blamed in part on changing shopping trends that have
seen shoppers migrate online.
In March, Reuters reported that Hudson's Bay was in
exploratory talks to acquire debt-laden luxury retailer, Neiman
Marcus Group. This followed a failed effort earlier in the year
to bid for Macy's.
