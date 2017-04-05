FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hudson's Bay eyes major changes, expects more savings
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
April 5, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 5 months ago

Hudson's Bay eyes major changes, expects more savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 5 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co's said on Wednesday it was actively working on major changes in the business to improve performance and further cut costs.

The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor reported a fourth quarter loss after markets closed on Tuesday. Weak sales, particularly at its Saks OFF 5TH outlet chain and its Gilt online shopping website, forced the retailer to write down C$116 million.

The stock, which had fallen more than 10 percent this week ahead of results, rose 1.7 percent to C$9.86 shortly after markets opened on Wednesday, recouping some of the earlier losses after executives reassured investors on a conference call.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski

