9 months ago
German department store Kaufhof upbeat for Christmas
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:00 AM / 9 months ago

German department store Kaufhof upbeat for Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The head of German department store chain Kaufhof, owned by Canada's Hudson's Bay , says the "Black Friday" discount day went well and the Christmas season has got off to a good start.

"Christmas trading has started very well," Kaufhof boss Olivier Van den Bossche told journalists, adding that the Black Friday sale was a success. "We are very satisfied."

Hudson's Bay, which also operates U.S. department store Saks and the upmarket Lord & Taylor department store chain, bought Germany's leading department store from Metro for 2.8 billion euros ($3.01 billion) last year.

Germany's HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise 3.9 percent this year to reach more than 90 billion euros for the first time, the group said last month.

$1 = 0.9289 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan

