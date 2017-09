Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co named former Toys R Us Inc Chief Executive Gerald Storch as its new CEO.

Storch, whose appointment is effective Jan. 6, replaces Richard Baker, who will continue as governor and executive chairman, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)