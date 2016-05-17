FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Hudson's Bay to take over 20 Dutch department stores
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
May 17, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Canada's Hudson's Bay to take over 20 Dutch department stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 17 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co. of Canada will expand in Europe by taking over 20 department stores in the Netherlands, it said on Tuesday.

It is in the final stage of talks about leasing prime locations of the oldest Dutch department store chain V&D, which went bankrupt in December.

The Canadian company reported retail sales of C$4.49 billion in its most recent quarter, up from C$2.63 billion a year earlier, helped by its 2.8 billion euro acquisition of German department store operator Kaufhof.

Hudson’s Bay expects its first Dutch store to open in the summer of 2017. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

