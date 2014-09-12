FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saks helps Hudson's Bay shrink losses, boost sales
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saks helps Hudson's Bay shrink losses, boost sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported an 87 percent jump in sales and a much smaller loss, helped by its purchase of U.S. luxury chain Saks Inc last year.

The company, which affirmed its outlook for 2014, said consolidated same-store sales increased by 1.9 percent in the second quarter.

Hudson’s Bay acquired Saks for $2.4 billion last year to revive big-name department stores.

Same-store sales at Saks Fifth Avenue rose 2.2 percent. OFF 5th, Saks’ outlet business, posted a 14.9 percent growth in same-store sales, helped by strong growth in e-commerce sales.

Same store sales at Hudson’s Bay’s department store business, which includes the namesake stores and the struggling U.S.-based Lord & Taylor chain, rose 1.1 percent.

Retail sales jumped to C$1.77 billion ($1.60 billion) from C$948 million.

Net loss more than halved to C$36 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from C$81 million, or 68 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Hudson’s Bay shares, which have risen more than 9 percent in the past month, closed at C$17.67 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 1.1040 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.