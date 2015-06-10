Hudson's Bay reports bigger adjusted loss

June 10 (Reuters) - Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a bigger adjusted loss, mainly due to higher administrative expenses and costs of sales.

The company reported a net loss of C$54 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a net profit of C$176 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted loss was C$33 million in the quarter ended May 2, bigger than the C$27 million it incurred a year earlier.

Sales rose 11.7 percent to C$2.07 billion. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)