Saks owner Hudson's Bay reports 34 pct rise in sales
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Saks owner Hudson's Bay reports 34 pct rise in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co posted a 34 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher same-store sales in North America and Europe and strong online sales.

The company’s total sales rose to C$2.57 billion ($1.89 billion) in the third quarter, from C$1.91 billion a year earlier.

Net profit was C$1 million, or 1 Canadian cent, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with a net loss of C$13 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

