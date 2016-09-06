FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hudson's Bay quarterly sales shoot up 60 pct
September 6, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Hudson's Bay quarterly sales shoot up 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a 60 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped its expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

The company reported a net loss of C$142 million ($110.5 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, compared with a profit of C$59 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The second quarter of 2015 included a pre-tax gain of C$133 million.

Consolidated retail sales shot up to C$3.25 billion from C$2.04 billion. ($1 = 1.2847 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

