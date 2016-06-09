Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay revenue jumps 59 pct

June 9 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly sales as it benefited from expansion in Europe and the acquisition of online retailer Gilt.

The company’s net loss widened to C$97 million ($76 million), or 53 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$49 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Retail sales rose to C$3.30 billion for the three months ended April 30 from C$2.07 billion. ($1 = 1.2712 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)