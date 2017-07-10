By Solarina Ho and John Tilak
| TORONTO, July 10
TORONTO, July 10 Several Hudson's Bay Co
shareholders are backing an activist's call to unlock
value in the retailer's estimated $10 billion-plus real estate
portfolio, piling pressure on the company to act swiftly to
consider its options.
Activist investor Jonathan Litt and his company Land &
Buildings, who last month disclosed a 4.3 percent stake in HBC,
called the Saks Fifth Avenue owner "a real estate company, full
stop," asking the company board in a June letter to consider
monetizing or repurposing its real estate, shuttering stores, or
taking the company private.
Four shareholders, who jointly own more than 7 percent of
HBC and include two top-ten investors in terms of percentage of
holdings, told Reuters they support Litt's efforts. But a fifth
investor with about a 1.4 percent holding supported the board,
saying it does not need an activist investor to push it. About
50 percent of HBC shares are held by insiders and investors
close to the company.
Litt's efforts could force HBC to shift its focus away from
retail and more into real estate, the area where Richard Baker,
the architect behind taking the company public in 2012, made his
name.
Many of Litt's supporters say they bought into HBC for its
premium real estate holdings, which include two iconic Fifth
Avenue buildings in New York City with a combined 1.33 million
square feet of space and a total appraised value close to $4.4
billion. HBC also holds majority stakes in two joint ventures
for its other global properties.
The push from Litt taps into shareholder frustration over
the company's share price not reflecting the value of its real
estate holdings, and comes at a time when it is struggling to
revive sales amid a fundamental downturn in the broader retail
industry. Department stores, with their cavernous shopping
spaces, have been particularly hard hit by changing consumer
preferences and growing online competition.
"Because of the environment we're in, the company should be
open to dramatic change," said Joshua Varghese, a fund manager
at CI Investments with a 4.6 percent stake according to Thomson
Reuters data. HBC should reinvest any real estate proceeds into
flagship stores and pay down debt, not open more locations, he
said.
Litt has not yet engaged with HBC's board or management in
person to discuss his plan, a person familiar with the matter
said. Litt's public relations firm declined to comment.
Jonathan Norwood, a fund manager at Mackenzie Investments, a
top 10 shareholder with 2.5 percent ownership, would prefer HBC
focus on its property assets over its retail operations.
"If they can right the retail business, that's just icing on
the cake for us," said Norwood.
Litt and some shareholders say HBC should lease its marquee
real estate to other retailers or companies seeking prime office
space, or add a hospitality or residential component.
HBC has said it is reviewing Litt's letter and would respond
in due course, and declined to comment further.
To be sure, HBC has said it would look to monetize its real
estate portfolio including a possible initial public offering
(IPO) for one or both of the joint ventures.
IMPROVING EFFICIENCY
HBC's average sales per square foot, a retail metric that
measures productivity, is within range of its department store
peers, at $365 for Saks and Off 5th and $170 at HBC's Lord &
Taylor stores, the latest data from eMarketer Inc show. Neiman
Marcus stood at $466, Nordstrom Inc, including Nordstrom
Rack, was at $373, and Macy's Inc at $150.
Apple Inc, which Litt suggested could be an ideal
candidate for HBC's landmark Manhattan properties, brought in an
industry-leading $5,060 in sales per square foot.
Even as HBC plans to open new stores under its growth plan,
Lee Matheson, a partner at Ewing Morris, said the company should
close some 20 Lord & Taylor stores and 40 to 50 Hudson's Bay
stores in smaller markets, arguing the cost benefit would
outweigh losses in sales revenue and economy of scale.
"None of these assets today are killing them. But it's death
by a thousand cuts," Matheson, whose firm owns about 250,000
shares, said.
But some say the board is already 100 percent focused on
creating shareholder value and does not need activist pressure.
"The board is very strong and capable," said Geoff Barratt, a
managing director at Sprott Asset Management, who has previously
dealt with HBC's board. "They are completely aligned with
shareholders."
Still, shareholders point to Litt's reputation and
connection to director William Mack as a sign HBC could take
some action sooner than later. Litt was on the Mack-Cali Realty
Corp board, where Mack serves as Chairman.
Benjamin Halliburton, Chief Investment Officer at
Traditional Capital Management, welcomed Litt's move, saying it
was making the stock more attractive and the firm could again
purchase shares at the right price.
"There's still a lot of value to be squeezed out," said
Halliburton, whose firm retains a modest holding.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and John Tilak in Toronto; Additional
reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Chris Reese)