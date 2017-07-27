FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Hudson's Bay to open new namesake store in Montreal
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 2 hours ago

Hudson's Bay to open new namesake store in Montreal

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - Hudson's Bay Co is planning to open a new namesake department store in Montreal, Canada, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The new Hudson's Bay store will fill a space formerly occupied by Target Corp in Carrefour Angrignon, an 850,000 square feet shopping center located in southwest Montreal, the sources said.

A Hudson's Bay spokesman confirmed it is opening a store at the location. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public.

The new store comes at a time when the company is under pressure from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who has asked it to consider options, including store closures. (Reporting by Allison Lampert Solarina Ho; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.