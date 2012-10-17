FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hudson's Bay files prospectus for an IPO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Hudson's Bay files prospectus for an IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Wednesday that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with securities regulators in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

Hudson’s Bay, which traces its roots back to 1670, has been owned by NRDC Equity Partners since 2008.

Its Canadian stores include The Bay department stores and Home Outfitters, a kitchen, bed and bath superstore. NRDC also owns Lord & Taylor stores in the United States.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal said NRDC had hired banks to explore an IPO of the Canadian stores, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The offering is being made via a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who will act as joint bookrunners.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.