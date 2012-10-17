Hudson's Bay files prospectus for an IPO

TORONTO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Wednesday that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with securities regulators in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its common shares.

Hudson’s Bay, which traces its roots back to 1670, has been owned by NRDC Equity Partners since 2008.

Its Canadian stores include The Bay department stores and Home Outfitters, a kitchen, bed and bath superstore. NRDC also owns Lord & Taylor stores in the United States.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal said NRDC had hired banks to explore an IPO of the Canadian stores, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The offering is being made via a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who will act as joint bookrunners.