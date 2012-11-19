FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hudson's Bay cuts IPO, lowers share price range
November 19, 2012

Hudson's Bay cuts IPO, lowers share price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* IPO to raise C$365 million, down from C$400 million

* HBC operates Lord & Taylor, Hudson’s Bay

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Company has cut the size of its proposed initial public offering and lowered its targeted share price range, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The company, which operates Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson’s Bay in Canada, is now aiming to raise C$365 million ($364 million), down from a prior target of C$400 million, the source said. It has trimmed its share price target to C$17 to C$18 as share, from C$18.50 and C$21.50.

HBC could not immediately be reached for comment.

