FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay cuts IPO, lowers share price range
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay cuts IPO, lowers share price range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* IPO to raise C$365 million, down from C$400 million

* HBC operates Lord & Taylor, Hudson’s Bay

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Department store operator Hudson’s Bay Company has cut the size of its proposed initial public offering and lowered its targeted share price range, according to a source familiar with the deal.

The firm, which owns two venerable chains, Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson’s Bay in Canada, is aiming to raise C$365 million ($364 million), down from a prior target of C$400 million, the source said. It has trimmed its share price target to C$17 to C$18 as share, from C$18.50 and C$21.50.

As HBC prepares for its offering in Toronto, it is touting a “transformation” underway at both department stores, which have posted strong gains in same-store sales. But both chains also face increasing competition, a likely medium- and long-run negative for the stock.

In the United States, Lord & Taylor competes with a resurgent Macy’s Inc, and in Canada, HBC faces competition from Target Corp and other U.S. entrants.

Founded in 1670, Hudson’s Bay was a fur trading business long before it operated department stores, running trading posts across what is now Canada. It went private in 2006, as shoppers fled to specialty retailers and U.S.-based heavyweights like Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

NRDC Equity Partners, controlled by U.S. real estate investor Richard Baker and his family, bought out HBC’s other investors in 2008, and integrated it with Lord & Taylor, which operates 48 stores across the United States.

HBC declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.