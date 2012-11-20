FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hudson's Bay to raise about C$365 mln via IPO
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 20, 2012 / 12:56 PM / in 5 years

Hudson's Bay to raise about C$365 mln via IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co said on Tuesday its initial public offering will raise some C$365 million ($366.6 million), a sum that is well below the company’s original target of about C$400 million.

The retailer, in a brief statement late on Monday, said its offering of 21.48 million shares priced at C$17 apiece - at the very bottom of the company’s already lowered range of C$17 to C$18 a share. The offering price pegs its market capitalization at just over C$2 billion.

The company, which owns two venerable chains, Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson’s Bay in Canada, had originally aimed to have the offering price at between C$18.50 and C$21.50 a share.

Founded in 1670, Hudson’s Bay was a fur trading business long before it operated department stores, running trading posts across what is now Canada. It went private in 2006, as shoppers fled to specialty retailers and U.S.-based heavyweights such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

NRDC Equity Partners, controlled by U.S. real estate investor Richard Baker and his family, bought out HBC’s other investors in 2008, and integrated it with Lord & Taylor, which operates 48 stores across the United States.

HBC said the offering will result in gross proceeds to the company of about C$250 million and proceeds to the selling shareholders of about C$115 million. Net proceeds to the company will be used to repay debt, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.