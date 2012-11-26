FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay completes initial public stock offering
November 26, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Hudson's Bay completes initial public stock offering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co said on Monday it had completed its C$365.1 million ($367.8 million)initial public offering.

HBC, which owns Lord & Taylor in the United States and Hudson’s Bay in Canada, began trading last Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on a “when-issued” basis. Shares began trading on a regular basis at the open on Monday.

In light trading on Monday morning, the stock was at C$16.85, flat with Friday’s close and 0.9 percent below the C$17 mark at which the offering priced.

The offering of 21.48 million shares was priced at the bottom of the company’s already lowered range of C$17 to C$18 per share. That pegs HBC’s market capitalization at about C$2 billion.

Founded in 1670, Hudson’s Bay began as a fur trading business, granted control of a significant part of what is now Canada by King Charles II. It is North America’s oldest continually operating company.

The firm went private in 2006, as shoppers fled to U.S.-based heavyweights like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and specialty retailers.

NRDC Equity Partners bought out HBC’s other investors in 2008, and integrated it with Lord & Taylor, which has 48 stores across the United States.

Both chains are facing stiff competition. In the United States, Lord & Taylor competes with retailers like a resurgent Macy’s Inc, while in Canada, Target Corp is rolling out its first stores in the spring.

