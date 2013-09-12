Hudson's Bay posts higher sales; traffic falls at Lord & Taylor

TORONTO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hudson’s Bay Co reported higher second-quarter sales on Thursday as strong apparel sales at its Canadian namesake stores offset lower customer traffic at its Lord & Taylor chain in the United States.

Adjusted to exclude certain non-recurring items and charges, the company earned C$3.9 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Aug. 3. This compared with an adjusted loss of C$2 million, or 2 Canadian cents a share, for the same period a year ago.

Hudson’s Bay posted a 3.9 percent rise in retail sales to C$947.7 million.