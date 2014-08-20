BRIEF-Huegli Holding says net profit increases by 16.3% in H1

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG : * Says H1 sales increase organically by +2.1% to CHF 185.0 million * Says H1 group net profit increases by +16.3% to CHF 11.7 million * Says EBIT climbs by +14.3% to CHF 16.0 million in H1 2014, EBIT margin: 8.7% * Sees FY organic sales growth at previous year’s level (+2.4%), EBIT margin in

middle range of strategic target corridor of 8% - 9% * Says confirms strategic growth objectives with mid-term sales growth of overall +5% anually * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage