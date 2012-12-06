FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Huffington Post names AOL executive Jimmy Maymann as CEO
December 6, 2012

Huffington Post names AOL executive Jimmy Maymann as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Huffington Post Media Group, which publishes the Huffington Post news site, said on Thursday it named Jimmy Maymann chief executive.

Maymann, who previously headed AOL International, will report to Arianna Huffington, president and editor-in-chief, as well as chair of the Huffington Post Media Group, the company said.

Maymann joined AOL Inc after the company bought goviral.com, which Maymann had co-founded, for $96.7 million in January 2011.

The Huffington Post, founded in 2005, was bought by AOL in 2011 for $315 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
