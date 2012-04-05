Huffington Post snags NBC News executive Kapp

April 5 (Reuters) - Lauren Kapp, a senior vice president at NBC News, is joining the Huffington Post Media Group.

Kapp will serve in the newly created role of senior vice president, global strategy, marketing and communications and will be a key adviser to President and Editor-In-Chief Arianna Huffington. Kapp is expected to lead Huffington Post’s expansion into new markets and the impending launch of its streaming network.

“For a decade, Lauren has been an innovator and key adviser at NBC News, helping that historic and venerated brand maintain its standing and expand its audience during a time of tremendous upheaval in media,” Huffington said in a statement on Thursday.

Kapp’s NBC News duties include handling marketing and public relations for the division and its programming such as “Today” and “Nightly News with Brian Williams.”

The Huffington Post is part of AOL, which bought the influential website more than a year ago for $315 million in a bid to turn itself into a media and entertainment powerhouse.

NBC News is owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp .