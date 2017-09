NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former partner at Hughes Hubbard & Reed was sentenced to three months in prison on Wednesday for failing to report his income to New York State taxation authorities, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

Jeff Galloway pleaded guilty in June to criminal tax fraud after prosecutors accused him of failing to file any state income tax returns from 2005 to 2010.

