Hugo Boss takes full control of stores in China and Macau

FRANKFURT, July 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said on Wednesday it took full control of its store network in China and Macau by buying a 40 percent stake in its joint venture there from franchise partner Rainbow Group.

In 2013, these operations comprising 55 stores in mainland China and Macau generated sales of 94 million euros ($128 million), it said in a statement. It did not say how much it paid for the stake.

“We are confident that the consolidation of our distribution activities in China will further elevate the quality of brand presentation, increase productivity and contribute to the strength of our operational platform in a market offering tremendous opportunities for Hugo Boss,” Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs said in the statement.