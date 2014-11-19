FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss targets faster sales growth and margin rise
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Hugo Boss targets faster sales growth and margin rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss set a goal for sales growth to rise in coming years to the high-single digits and for an increase in its operating margin to 25 percent.

In a statement issued ahead of an investor event, the company best known for its men’s suits said its womens wear should grow at double-digit annual rates over the next few years to account for 15 percent of sales by 2020.

Earlier this month, Hugo Boss trimmed its 2014 sales and profit forecasts due to a slowing European economy after it reported a fall in its operating margin for the first nine months to 22.4 percent from 22.8 percent a year ago.

Hugo Boss said it now expected 2014 sales to grow 6-8 percent in 2014, after accounting for currency changes, while operating profit should rise 5-7 percent. It had previously forecast a high single-digit percentage rise for both measures. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
