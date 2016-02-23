FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss cuts prices to try to revive weak China sales
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 23, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Hugo Boss cuts prices to try to revive weak China sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss  is bringing prices in Asia down closer to levels in Europe and the Americas after saying its sales in China and the United States so far this year have been weaker than it expected.

Hugo Boss shares tumbled 15.2 percent by 1618 GMT, compared to a 1.3 percent weaker German mid-cap index

Hugo Boss, which had already warned last month it was suffering from weak markets in China and the United States, said it now expects 2016 sales to rise at a low single-digit percentage rate on a currency adjusted basis.

It expects adjusted operating profit to fall at a low double-digit percentage rate, and it dropped a target to improve its adjusted operating margin to 25 percent this year.

It added it will limit the distribution of its core Boss brand in the U.S. wholesale business to try to avoid the impact of a market dominated by big discounts. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.