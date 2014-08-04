Permira says no plans to sell Hugo Boss stake

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Private equity house Permira has no current plans to sell its stake in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss, a spokesman said on Monday.

Permira, which owns the Hugo Boss stake via its Red & Black investment vehicle, last sold off shares in May 2014, May 2013 and November 2011, when it reduced its stake by 5.6 percent, 10 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.

Hugo Boss shares fell sharply early on Monday after Bloomberg reported that Permira was seeking a buyer for its remaining majority stake in Hugo Boss, seven years after it took control. The stock was down 1.5 percent at 0835 GMT. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)