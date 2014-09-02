Hugo Boss says Permira to place 11.2 pct Hugo Boss stake

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - German retailer Hugo Boss on Tuesday said an investment company controlled by private equity investor Permira is placing up to 7.9 million Hugo Boss shares.

The shares, which amount to around 11.2 percent of the company’s total capital, are being placed in an accelerated book building process, Hugo Boss said.

The shares are being placed by Red & Black S.A., a company majority owned by Permira Holdings, Hugo Boss said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)