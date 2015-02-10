CORRECTED-Permira's Red & Black places Hugo Boss shares at 102 euros apiece

(Corrects throughout to show the shares were owned by Red & Black, which is 60 percent owned by Permira)

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira’s investment vehicle Red & Black placed a tranche of Hugo Boss shares at 102 shares each, two traders said on Tuesday, as it cuts its holding in the German fashion group.

Red & Black, Hugo Boss’s largest shareholder, is reducing its share to 14 percent or less from 32 percent. (Reporting by Till Weber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)