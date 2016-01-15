FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hugo Boss Q4 core profit rises as Europe offsets weak U.S., China
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
January 15, 2016 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Hugo Boss Q4 core profit rises as Europe offsets weak U.S., China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss  reported on Friday a 2 percent gain in core profit for its fourth quarter as strength in Europe offset weaker sales in the United States and China.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items rose to 171 million euros ($187 million) from 167 million in the three months through December, the most important retail period because of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Hugo boss is due to publish a full set of fourth-quarter results on March 10. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.