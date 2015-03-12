Hugo Boss says could reach 3 bln eur sales in 2016

METZINGEN, Germany, March 12 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Hugo Boss said the 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) sales target, which the group initially aimed for in the current year and scrapped on Thursday, should be possible to reach in 2016.

The fashion group, which makes nearly 20 percent of its sales in the United States, expects a slightly positive profit impact from the weak euro in 2015, Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs also said in a press conference on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9436 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)