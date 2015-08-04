FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hugo Boss sales helped by online, Europe recovery
August 4, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Hugo Boss sales helped by online, Europe recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported second-quarter sales that rose more than expected due to a rebound in Europe and last year’s relaunch of its website.

Net profit rose 13 percent to 71 million euros ($78 million), slightly ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 70 million. Sales rose 16 percent to 647 million euros, well ahead of the average forecast of 631 million.

The firm confirmed on Tuesday it expects a mid single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales this year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, to rise 5-7 percent.

However, it said the rise in its gross profit margin was is likely to be lower than originally expected due to higher rebates and inventory write-downs in the first half. ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

